Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 1,900 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 255.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 56.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

NYSE:ITW opened at $180.62 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

