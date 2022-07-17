Toews Corp ADV Takes $396,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.