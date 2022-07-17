Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Stock Performance
Shares of TOPS opened at $0.35 on Friday. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Top Ships Company Profile
Featured Stories
