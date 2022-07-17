Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.64.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ stock opened at C$18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.90 and a one year high of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.52.

Topaz Energy Cuts Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 364.00%.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

