Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Torrid Stock Performance

CURV opened at $4.24 on Friday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 37,374.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 32.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

