Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

