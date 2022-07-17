Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 317 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 77,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.