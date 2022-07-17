TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($134.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($104.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of SAP opened at $88.00 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

