TownSquare Capital LLC Has $27.54 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.81. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.85.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

