Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM opened at $156.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $152.14 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

