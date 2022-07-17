Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

