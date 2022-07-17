TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $128,095,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

