TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $429,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

CF stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

