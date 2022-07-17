TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

