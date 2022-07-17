TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after buying an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,810,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,647,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

SUSA opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

