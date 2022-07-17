Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 428,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,736,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,362,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 61,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,736,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,362,176.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricida Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

