Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.39. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 27,049 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRIB shares. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 347.92% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.