Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.40

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.40 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 90.36 ($1.07). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 30,513 shares changing hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.18. The stock has a market cap of £35.96 million and a P/E ratio of 616.67.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

