Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,606 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.70. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.