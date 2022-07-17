Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRRSF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

