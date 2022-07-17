Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,912 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.80% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYD. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 180,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.