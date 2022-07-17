Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,001 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.24 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

