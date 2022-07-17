Truist Financial (TFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,360,000 after buying an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,674,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,451,000 after buying an additional 148,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.