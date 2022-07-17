TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

NYSE TRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34.

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

