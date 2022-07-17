UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Up 141.7% in June

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UAPC Price Performance

UAPC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. UAPC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

UAPC Company Profile

UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020.

