UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. 200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
UBE Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.
UBE Company Profile
Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBE (UBEOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.