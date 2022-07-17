Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on RARE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

