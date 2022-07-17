Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 740,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 12,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,680.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $268,069. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

