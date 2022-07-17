United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

