United Community Banks (UCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,651,000 after acquiring an additional 215,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.