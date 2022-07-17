United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $225.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

UPS stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

