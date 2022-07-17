United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.98

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as low as $7.08. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 21,290 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 26.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.