Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Stock Price Up 22.7%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 22.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 38,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 36,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Universal Media Group Trading Up 22.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

