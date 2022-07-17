UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.37 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.
About UTStarcom
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.