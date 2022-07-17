UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.37 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

