Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.