VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

