Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $231.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.