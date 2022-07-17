Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.24.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.