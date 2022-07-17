Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $175.33 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $165.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.55.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 3,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 509,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period.

