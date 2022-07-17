Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ VONE opened at $175.33 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $165.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.55.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund
