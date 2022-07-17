Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,883,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,146,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072,366 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3,061.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,817,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,295,000 after buying an additional 16,285,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,363,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,625,000 after buying an additional 239,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,283,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 185,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,855,000 after buying an additional 1,460,498 shares in the last quarter.

