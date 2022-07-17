Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,883,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $82.92.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
