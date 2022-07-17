Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

