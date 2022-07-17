Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

