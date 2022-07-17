Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.
