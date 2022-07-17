Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verastem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,850 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 190.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 446,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

