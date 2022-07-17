Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 15th total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $206.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,850 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 190.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 446,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
