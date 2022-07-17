Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

