VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 198,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in VersaBank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

