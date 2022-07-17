Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.50

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.02 ($0.19). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 16.45 ($0.20), with a volume of 125,689 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.42) target price on shares of Versarien in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

