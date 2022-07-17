Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. 2,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 717,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Specifically, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $536,436.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,585.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $536,436.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,585.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,184 shares of company stock worth $4,779,793.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.