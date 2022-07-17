Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Trading Down 1%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) shares were down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 69,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 57,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $259.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.15 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Via Renewables by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Via Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Via Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

