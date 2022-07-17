Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$18.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

VGCX stock opened at 8.53 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of 8.26 and a twelve month high of 19.90. The company has a market cap of $546.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.